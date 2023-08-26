Wilmer Flores vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .300 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 61 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.1%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.287
|AVG
|.312
|.319
|OBP
|.398
|.467
|SLG
|.605
|15
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|25
|25/8
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Fried (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
