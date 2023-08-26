On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .300 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 61 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
  • He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.1%.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 49
.287 AVG .312
.319 OBP .398
.467 SLG .605
15 XBH 22
6 HR 12
21 RBI 25
25/8 K/BB 24/19
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
  • Fried (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
