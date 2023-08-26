On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .300 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 61 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.1%.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .287 AVG .312 .319 OBP .398 .467 SLG .605 15 XBH 22 6 HR 12 21 RBI 25 25/8 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings