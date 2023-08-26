Thairo Estrada vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 30 games this season (34.9%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (46.5%), including 10 multi-run games (11.6%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.274
|AVG
|.279
|.313
|OBP
|.335
|.465
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|20
|39/6
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|12
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
