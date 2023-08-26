Thairo Estrada -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 30 games this season (34.9%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (46.5%), including 10 multi-run games (11.6%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 47 .274 AVG .279 .313 OBP .335 .465 SLG .402 15 XBH 19 7 HR 3 19 RBI 20 39/6 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 12

Braves Pitching Rankings