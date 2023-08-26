Thairo Estrada -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
  • Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 30 games this season (34.9%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this year (46.5%), including 10 multi-run games (11.6%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 47
.274 AVG .279
.313 OBP .335
.465 SLG .402
15 XBH 19
7 HR 3
19 RBI 20
39/6 K/BB 55/11
7 SB 12

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
