How to Watch Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Domino's Ligue 2 & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 26
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The contests in a Saturday soccer slate sure to please include the Premier League match featuring AFC Bournemouth squaring off against Tottenham Hotspur FC.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Scottish Premiership: Ross County vs Rangers
- League: Scottish Premiership
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Amiens
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 8:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Arsenal FC vs Fulham
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs Stade Brestois
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Trabzonspor AS vs Rizespor
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Independiente del Valle vs CD Universidad Católica
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Serie A: Hellas Verona vs AS Roma
- League: Serie A
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray A.S.
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs RC Lens
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: HFX Wanderers FC vs Valour FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Atlético Ottawa vs Forge FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch USL Championship Soccer: Louisville City FC vs Oakland Roots SC
- League: USL Championship Soccer
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs BYU
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch USL Championship Soccer: San Antonio FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- League: USL Championship Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch USL Championship Soccer: Monterey Bay FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- League: USL Championship Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch USL Championship Soccer: Sacramento Republic FC vs Orange County SC
- League: USL Championship Soccer
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara
- League: Liga MX
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
