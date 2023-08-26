The contests in a Saturday soccer slate sure to please include the Premier League match featuring AFC Bournemouth squaring off against Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier League: AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Scottish Premiership: Ross County vs Rangers

  • League: Scottish Premiership
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Amiens

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Arsenal FC vs Fulham

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Arsenal FC vs Fulham

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs Stade Brestois

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Trabzonspor AS vs Rizespor

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Independiente del Valle vs CD Universidad Católica

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Hellas Verona vs AS Roma

  • League: Serie A
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray A.S.

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs RC Lens

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: HFX Wanderers FC vs Valour FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Atlético Ottawa vs Forge FC

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Louisville City FC vs Oakland Roots SC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs BYU

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: San Antonio FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CW
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Monterey Bay FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Sacramento Republic FC vs Orange County SC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara

  • League: Liga MX
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.