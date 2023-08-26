Paul DeJong -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .214 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (50 of 95), with at least two hits 19 times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • DeJong has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 33.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
.053 AVG .080
.053 OBP .080
.053 SLG .080
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
9/0 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
  • Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
