Paul DeJong -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .214 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (50 of 95), with at least two hits 19 times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .053 AVG .080 .053 OBP .080 .053 SLG .080 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings