Paul DeJong vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .214 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 52.6% of his games this year (50 of 95), with at least two hits 19 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.053
|AVG
|.080
|.053
|OBP
|.080
|.053
|SLG
|.080
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
