Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET.

Notre Dame put up 31.8 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 41st in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 39th, giving up 23 points per game. Navy was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 23rd-worst with 327 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 32nd in the FBS (339.1 yards allowed per game).

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Key Statistics (2022)

Notre Dame Navy 396.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327 (115th) 329.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.1 (11th) 189 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.2 (4th) 207.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.8 (129th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders (2022)

Drew Pyne's previous season stat line: 2,021 passing yards (155.5 per game), 164-for-254 (64.6%), 22 touchdowns and six picks.

Last year Audric Estime took 156 rushing attempts for 920 yards (70.8 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Logan Diggs put up 821 rushing yards on 165 carries and four touchdowns last season. He also made a mark receiving with 10 catches for 211 yards and two scores.

Michael Mayer amassed 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was targeted 103 times, and averaged 62.2 yards per game.

Jayden Thomas amassed 362 yards on 25 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 40 times, and averaged 27.8 receiving yards per game.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. grabbed 30 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown, putting up 26.2 yards per game last year.

Navy Stats Leaders (2022)

Tai Lavatai averaged 65.6 pass yards per game and tossed five touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 25.8 yards on the ground per game with five rushing touchdowns.

Dabe Fofana averaged 64.1 rushing yards and tallied six rushing touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood rushed for 473 yards last season.

Jayden Umbarger averaged 22.1 yards on 1.3 receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Mark Walker averaged 20.2 receiving yards on two targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Vincent Terrell II caught nine passes on his way to 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

