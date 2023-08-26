The WNBA slate on Saturday will see the Washington Mystics (15-18) hosting A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (30-4) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas prevailed by a final score of 94-87 in its last game against Chicago. Leading the way on offense for the Aces was Jackie Young, who ended the game with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kelsey Plum posted 23 points and five assists. Washington enters this matchup having lost to Connecticut in their last game 68-64. They were led by Natasha Cloud (19 PTS, 5 AST, 50 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Shakira Austin (13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-550 to win)

Aces (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+400 to win)

Mystics (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are playing well both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.7 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 34.7 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.8 rebounds allowed per game.

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.8 dimes per game.

Las Vegas ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Aces, who are draining 9.3 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.2% from downtown (best).

Las Vegas is allowing 7.6 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 34.5% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 season, the Aces are scoring one more point per home game on average than on the road (94.2 at home, 93.2 on the road), but are giving up 7.6 fewer points per home game compared to road games (76.5 at home, 84.1 on the road).

In home games, Las Vegas averages 1.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.3 at home, 34.2 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 0.2 more boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 33.7 on the road).

The Aces average 21.8 assists per home game, the same as their average on the road in 2023. The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (12.3). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (13.1).

The Aces hit 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.9). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 38.4% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 6.9 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.3 on the road (while conceding 31.8% shooting from distance in home games compared to 37.2% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 87.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (29-4).

The Aces have a 25-1 record (winning 96.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 18-15-0.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 10.5-point favorites or more is 14-12.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.