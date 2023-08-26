J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 117 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 57
.234 AVG .252
.314 OBP .326
.371 SLG .436
15 XBH 18
6 HR 9
23 RBI 35
59/21 K/BB 74/21
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
  • Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
