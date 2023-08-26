J.D. Davis vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Braves Player Props
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 117 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.234
|AVG
|.252
|.314
|OBP
|.326
|.371
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|35
|59/21
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.