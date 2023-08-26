J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the mound, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Davis is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

In 55.6% of his 117 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .234 AVG .252 .314 OBP .326 .371 SLG .436 15 XBH 18 6 HR 9 23 RBI 35 59/21 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

