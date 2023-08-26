Heliot Ramos is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 21, when he went 0-for-0 against the Phillies.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .220.

Ramos has a base hit in nine of 17 games played this season (52.9%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .286 AVG .077 .310 OBP .200 .500 SLG .154 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 11/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings