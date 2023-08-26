Heliot Ramos is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 21, when he went 0-for-0 against the Phillies.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .220.
  • Ramos has a base hit in nine of 17 games played this season (52.9%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
.286 AVG .077
.310 OBP .200
.500 SLG .154
4 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 1
11/1 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
  • Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
