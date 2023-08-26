Heliot Ramos vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Heliot Ramos is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 21, when he went 0-for-0 against the Phillies.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .220.
- Ramos has a base hit in nine of 17 games played this season (52.9%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.286
|AVG
|.077
|.310
|OBP
|.200
|.500
|SLG
|.154
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|11/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Fried (4-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
