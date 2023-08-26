Giants vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 26
The Atlanta Braves (83-44) ride a three-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (66-62) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will get the nod for the Giants.
Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.14 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker
- The Giants are sending Walker (4-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
- Walker has yet to record a quality start so far this season.
- Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in 10 starts). He averages 1.4 per outing.
- He will attempt for his eighth straight outing without surrendering an earned run.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried
- Fried (4-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in nine games this season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Fried has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Max Fried vs. Giants
- The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.388) and 140 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
