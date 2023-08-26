The Atlanta Braves (83-44) ride a three-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (66-62) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (4-1) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.14 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

The Giants are sending Walker (4-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.

In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.

Walker has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in 10 starts). He averages 1.4 per outing.

He will attempt for his eighth straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (4-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Max Fried vs. Giants

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.388) and 140 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 9-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

