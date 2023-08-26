Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (83-44) on Saturday, August 26, when they match up with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (66-62) at Oracle Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (4-2, 2.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Giants and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (+145), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 75 (65.8%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 43-18 record (winning 70.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been victorious in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Giants have won three of seven games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Austin Slater 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Heliot Ramos 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.