The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will send Max Fried and Ryan Walker, respectively, out to start when the two clubs face off on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 140 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

San Francisco is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 551 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.255 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Walker (4-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing a scoreless third of an inning of relief without allowing a hit.

None of Walker's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 10 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to eight.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/28/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish

