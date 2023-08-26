Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Saturday at Oracle Park against Ryan Walker, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +125. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Giants vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 127 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-8-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-29 31-33 27-29 39-32 46-48 20-13

