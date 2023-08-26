Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (83-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-62) matching up at Oracle Park (on August 26) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (4-1) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-2).

Giants vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

The Giants have come away with 26 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (551 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule