Austin Slater vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Austin Slater -- with an on-base percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, 187 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Phillies.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .250.
- Slater has picked up a hit in 23 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Slater has had at least one RBI in 19.7% of his games this year (12 of 61), with two or more RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (24.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.242
|AVG
|.257
|.351
|OBP
|.288
|.409
|SLG
|.371
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|14/10
|K/BB
|28/3
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Fried (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
