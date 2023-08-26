Austin Slater -- with an on-base percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, 187 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Phillies.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .250.

Slater has picked up a hit in 23 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Slater has had at least one RBI in 19.7% of his games this year (12 of 61), with two or more RBI four times (6.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (24.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .242 AVG .257 .351 OBP .288 .409 SLG .371 5 XBH 4 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 14/10 K/BB 28/3 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings