The Las Vegas Aces (30-4) travel to face the Washington Mystics (15-18) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Mystics

The 93.7 points per game Las Vegas scores are 11.9 more points than Washington gives up (81.8).

This season, Las Vegas has a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 44.3% of shots Washington's opponents have hit.

The Aces are 27-2 when they shoot better than 44.3% from the field.

Las Vegas is making 38.2% of its three-point shots this season, 2.6% higher than the 35.6% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces are 19-2 when they shoot better than 35.6% from distance.

Las Vegas and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been racking up 92.7 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 93.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 84 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 80.3 it has conceded this season.

The Aces' past 10 contests have seen them make 10 three-pointers per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 9.3 makes and 38.2%.

Aces Injuries