The Las Vegas Aces (30-4) are dealing with two players on the injury report heading into a Saturday, August 26 matchup with the Washington Mystics (15-18) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Aces earned a 94-87 victory over the Sky.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 17.4 5.8 2.5 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 22.2 points per game (third in league) and 9.5 rebounds (second in league), while also averaging 1.7 assists.

Chelsea Gray leads her squad in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 15.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young posts 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum averages 18.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Kiah Stokes posts 2.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 167.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.