The Washington Mystics (15-18) square off against the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023 on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The matchup has no set line.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Aces vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Mystics 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 168.2

Aces vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has beaten the spread 18 times in 32 games.

This season, 18 of Las Vegas' 32 games have gone over the point total.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best team in the WNBA in points scored (93.7 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.1).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fourth in the league in rebounds (34.8 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.8).

The Aces are the best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (11.1) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.3).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 38.3%.

Defensively, the Aces are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5. They are sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.6%.

Las Vegas attempts 35.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.8% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.

