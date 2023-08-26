The Las Vegas Aces (30-4), on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (15-18).

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mystics have put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has covered the spread 14 times this season (14-12 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

So far this season, 19 out of the Aces' 33 games have hit the over.

A total of 13 Mystics games this season have hit the over.

