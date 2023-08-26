Aces vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (30-4), on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (15-18).
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-10.5)
|169
|-625
|+455
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|168.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|168.5
|-575
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-10.5)
|166.5
|-600
|+400
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mystics have put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread 14 times this season (14-12 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Aces' 33 games have hit the over.
- A total of 13 Mystics games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.