The Las Vegas Aces (30-4), on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (15-18).

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-10.5) 169 -625 +455
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 168.5 -600 +425
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 168.5 -575 +375
Tipico Aces (-10.5) 166.5 -600 +400

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Mystics have put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread 14 times this season (14-12 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Aces' 33 games have hit the over.
  • A total of 13 Mystics games this season have hit the over.

