Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .304.

In 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .295 AVG .312 .327 OBP .398 .479 SLG .605 15 XBH 22 6 HR 12 21 RBI 25 24/8 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings