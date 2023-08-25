Wilmer Flores vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .304.
- In 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%) Flores has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.295
|AVG
|.312
|.327
|OBP
|.398
|.479
|SLG
|.605
|15
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|12
|21
|RBI
|25
|24/8
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Strider (14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
