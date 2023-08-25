Thairo Estrada vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Thairo Estrada (hitting .405 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Estrada is batting .381 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 74.1% of his 85 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 30 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.1% of his games this year (40 of 85), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.281
|AVG
|.279
|.321
|OBP
|.335
|.477
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|20
|38/6
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|12
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts through 146 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.63), ninth in WHIP (1.080), and first in K/9 (14) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
