On Friday, Thairo Estrada (hitting .405 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .434, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Estrada is batting .381 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 74.1% of his 85 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has had an RBI in 30 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.1% of his games this year (40 of 85), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .281 AVG .279 .321 OBP .335 .477 SLG .402 15 XBH 19 7 HR 3 19 RBI 20 38/6 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 12

Braves Pitching Rankings