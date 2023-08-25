Paul DeJong -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +333)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .216 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 50 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 94), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this season, DeJong has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (32 of 94), with two or more runs six times (6.4%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 45 .212 AVG .248 .277 OBP .313 .356 SLG .453 7 XBH 17 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 35/9 K/BB 52/12 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings