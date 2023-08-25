Paul DeJong vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on August 25 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +333)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .216 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 50 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 94), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this season, DeJong has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (32 of 94), with two or more runs six times (6.4%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|45
|.212
|AVG
|.248
|.277
|OBP
|.313
|.356
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/9
|K/BB
|52/12
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 132 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.63), ninth in WHIP (1.080), and first in K/9 (14) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
