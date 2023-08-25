The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Friday at 10:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with 160 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .411.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (602 total runs).

The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.177).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 124 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 517 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Miller is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Miller will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Brady Singer (8-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Singer has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox W 14-2 Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo - 8/28/2023 Athletics - Home Bryan Woo Luis Medina 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller

