LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 189 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 against the Phillies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 90 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Wade enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .238 with two homers.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 61 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (24.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (44 of 107), with two or more runs six times (5.6%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|56
|.234
|AVG
|.275
|.344
|OBP
|.405
|.437
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|33/26
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14 K/9 ranks first.
