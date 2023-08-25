On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 189 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 against the Phillies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 90 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Wade enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .238 with two homers.

Wade has picked up a hit in 61 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (24.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (44 of 107), with two or more runs six times (5.6%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 56 .234 AVG .275 .344 OBP .405 .437 SLG .394 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 22 33/26 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings