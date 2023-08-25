The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .237.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (8.9%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has an RBI in 30 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .239 AVG .235 .309 OBP .387 .410 SLG .434 11 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 24 22/14 K/BB 45/30 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings