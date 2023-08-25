Joc Pederson vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .237.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (8.9%).
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has an RBI in 30 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.239
|AVG
|.235
|.309
|OBP
|.387
|.410
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|24
|22/14
|K/BB
|45/30
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Strider (14-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 146 1/3 innings pitched, with 227 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
