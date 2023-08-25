J.D. Davis vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.188 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 116), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (34.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.2%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.252
|.315
|OBP
|.326
|.368
|SLG
|.436
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|35
|59/21
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, one per game).
- Strider (14-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.63), ninth in WHIP (1.080), and first in K/9 (14) among pitchers who qualify.
