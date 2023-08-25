The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.188 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 116), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (34.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.2%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .233 AVG .252 .315 OBP .326 .368 SLG .436 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 22 RBI 35 59/21 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

