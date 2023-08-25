Spencer Strider's Atlanta Braves (82-44) face the San Francisco Giants (66-61) on Friday at Oracle Park, as he tries to earn his 15th victory of the campaign. The outing begins at 10:15 PM ET.

The Braves will call on Strider (14-4) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (9-9).

Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (14-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-9, 3.51 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants are sending Webb (9-9) out to make his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts over 169 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Webb enters the matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Webb will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Logan Webb vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is second in the league with 1184 total hits and first in MLB action with 729 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.500) and are first in all of MLB with 240 home runs.

Webb has pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out five against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (14-4) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.63, a 4.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.080.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14 K/9 ranks first.

Spencer Strider vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 550 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 140 home runs, 20th in the league.

The Giants have gone 1-for-21 in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

