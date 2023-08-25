Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Braves on August 25, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wilmer Flores are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants square off at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).
Giants vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI.
- He's slashing .304/.365/.545 so far this year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Braves
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .256/.378/.413 so far this year.
- Wade has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (14-4) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14.0 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|6
|3
|2
|10
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 169 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 58 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .335/.419/.568 on the year.
- Acuna has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 108 RBI (127 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .268/.378/.593 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
