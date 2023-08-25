Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wilmer Flores are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants square off at Oracle Park on Friday (at 10:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Flores Stats

Flores has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI.

He's slashing .304/.365/.545 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .256/.378/.413 so far this year.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (14-4) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.080 WHIP ranks ninth, and 14.0 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 169 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 58 stolen bases.

He's slashed .335/.419/.568 on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 108 RBI (127 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .268/.378/.593 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.