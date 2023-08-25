Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (82-44) will visit Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (66-61) at Oracle Park on Friday, August 25, with a start time of 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +125. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (14-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.51 ERA)

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 113 times and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 60-25 (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been victorious in 26, or 49.1%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 6-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+320) Paul DeJong 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+375) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+340)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.