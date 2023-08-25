How to Watch the Giants vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 140 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- San Francisco ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 550 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Giants rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- San Francisco has the ninth-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.257 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Logan Webb (9-9) will make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.
- Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Max Fried
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 10-4
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Taijuan Walker
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-6
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryce Elder
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Brett Kennedy
