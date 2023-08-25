Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Friday at Oracle Park against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 140 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

San Francisco ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 550 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Giants rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has the ninth-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.257 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Logan Webb (9-9) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves - Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home - Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/28/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Brett Kennedy

