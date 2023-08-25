The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field at Oracle Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Giants have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-160). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (49.1%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 3-5 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 126 games with a total this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 4-8-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 31-33 27-29 39-31 46-47 20-13

