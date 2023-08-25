Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (82-44) versus the San Francisco Giants (66-61) at Oracle Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on August 25.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (14-4, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (9-9, 3.51 ERA).

Giants vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Giants contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (49.1%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (550 total runs).

The Giants have the ninth-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule