Chelsea Gray and Alanna Smith will battle when the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) square off against the Chicago Sky (13-20) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas defeated Atlanta 112-100 in its last game. A'ja Wilson led the way with 53 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, followed by Kelsey Plum with 20 points, seven assists and two steals. With Dana Evans leading the team with 23 points and eight assists, Chicago ended up winning against Seattle 102-79 in their last game.

Aces vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+850 to win)

Sky (+850 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are playing well both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.7 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.1 per contest).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 33.8 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.8 assists per game.

Las Vegas is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Aces, who are making 9.3 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.3% from downtown (best).

With 7.5 threes conceded per game, Las Vegas ranks sixth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Aces Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 campaign, the Aces score 1.1 more points per home game on average than on the road (94.2 at home, 93.1 on the road), but are conceding 7.4 fewer points per home game compared to road games (76.5 at home, 83.9 on the road).

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (35.3 RPG at home, 34.2 on the road), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 33.8 on the road).

The Aces average 21.8 assists per home game, which is equal to their average on the road in 2023. So far in 2023, Las Vegas has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (10.1 per game at home versus 12.2 on the road), but has forced a higher number of turnovers at home than on the road (13.7 at home versus 12.9 on the road).

The Aces connect on 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.9). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 38.8% on the road).

Las Vegas gives up 1.4000000000000004 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.3). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.8% in home games compared to 37.5% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 28 of the 32 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (87.5%).

The Aces have gone 10-1 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter (90.9%).

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 18-14-0.

Against the spread as 14.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 9-8.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 94.1%.

