A game after exploding for 53 points in a 112-100 victory over the Dream, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) on the road versus the Chicago Sky (13-20) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, on NBA TV, The U, and FOX Networks.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sky

The 93.7 points per game Las Vegas averages are 10.5 more points than Chicago gives up (83.2).

Las Vegas makes 49% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

In games the Aces shoot higher than 45.5% from the field, they are 23-1 overall.

Las Vegas shoots 38.3% from three-point range, 4.8% higher than the 33.5% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Aces have a 19-2 record when the team connects on more than 33.5% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.7 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have been putting up 94 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 93.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (84.8) is 4.7 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80.1).

Over their past 10 outings, the Aces are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.9 compared to 9.3 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (39.3% compared to 38.3% season-long).

Aces Injuries