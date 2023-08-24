The Las Vegas Aces (29-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Sky (13-20) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Aces head into this game after a 112-100 win over the Dream on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson paces her team in both points (22.4) and rebounds (9.5) per contest, and also posts 1.8 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals (10th in the WNBA) and 2.1 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Chelsea Gray leads her team in assists per game (7.2), and also averages 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 1.4 steals (10th in WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jackie Young averages 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 53% from the floor (fifth in league) and 46% from downtown (first in WNBA) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in WNBA).

Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Kiah Stokes is putting up 2.4 points, 0.6 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -14.5 169.5

