A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) face Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (12-20) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Aces vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 91 Sky 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 168.9

Aces vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has 18 wins in 32 games against the spread this year.

There have been 18 Las Vegas games (out of 32) that hit the over this season.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best squad in the league in points scored (93.7 per game) and second-best in points conceded (80.1).

On the glass, Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.8 per game). It is fourth in rebounds conceded (33.8 per game).

The Aces are the best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (11.1) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.3).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 38.3%.

The Aces give up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concede 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023, Las Vegas has attempted 64.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.5% of Las Vegas' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.

