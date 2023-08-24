Aces vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A game after posting 53 points in a 112-100 win over the Dream, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) on the road against the Chicago Sky (13-20) on Thursday, August 24, 2023. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Aces vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1450
|+850
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1600
|+850
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1250
|+700
|Tipico
|Aces (-14.5)
|168.5
|-1400
|+700
Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Aces are 18-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 9-8 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
- Chicago has won its only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Aces' 32 games have hit the over.
- In the Sky's 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
