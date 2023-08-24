A game after posting 53 points in a 112-100 win over the Dream, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) on the road against the Chicago Sky (13-20) on Thursday, August 24, 2023. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1450 +850
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1600 +850
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1250 +700
Tipico Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1400 +700

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 18-14-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 9-8 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.
  • Chicago has won its only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Aces' 32 games have hit the over.
  • In the Sky's 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

