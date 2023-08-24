A game after posting 53 points in a 112-100 win over the Dream, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) on the road against the Chicago Sky (13-20) on Thursday, August 24, 2023. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Aces vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Aces are 18-14-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 9-8 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.

Chicago has won its only game this season when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 18 out of the Aces' 32 games have hit the over.

In the Sky's 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

