The San Francisco 49ers have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of August 24.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC West: -165
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

  • San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • The 49ers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
  • San Francisco thrived on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
  • Last season the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.
  • As underdogs, San Francisco picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

49ers Player Futures

Christian McCaffrey Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Fred Warner Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Arik Armstead Defensive Player of the Year Odds
George Kittle MVP Odds
Nick Bosa Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Brock Purdy MVP Odds
Deebo Samuel MVP Odds
Elijah Mitchell Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Talanoa Hufanga Defensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000
2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000
3 September 21 Giants - +6600
4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000
5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500
6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500
7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000
8 October 29 Bengals - +1100
BYE - - - -
10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000
11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000
12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500
13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800
14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500
15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000
16 December 25 Ravens - +1800
17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000
18 January 7 Rams - +8000

