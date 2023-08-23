Wilmer Flores, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, August 23 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .301 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

Flores has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this season (63.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Flores has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.4% of his games this year (38 of 94), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .295 AVG .307 .327 OBP .392 .479 SLG .588 15 XBH 21 6 HR 11 21 RBI 23 24/8 K/BB 23/18 0 SB 0

