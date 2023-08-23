Wilmer Flores vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, August 23 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .301 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 26 walks.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this season (63.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Flores has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.4% of his games this year (38 of 94), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.295
|AVG
|.307
|.327
|OBP
|.392
|.479
|SLG
|.588
|15
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|23
|24/8
|K/BB
|23/18
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (7-8) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.57), 10th in WHIP (1.087), and 52nd in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.