The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Estrada has had a hit in 62 of 84 games this year (73.8%), including multiple hits 27 times (32.1%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has an RBI in 29 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.9%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .281 AVG .276 .321 OBP .335 .477 SLG .402 15 XBH 19 7 HR 3 19 RBI 19 38/6 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings