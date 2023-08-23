Thairo Estrada vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Estrada has had a hit in 62 of 84 games this year (73.8%), including multiple hits 27 times (32.1%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has an RBI in 29 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.9%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.281
|AVG
|.276
|.321
|OBP
|.335
|.477
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|19
|38/6
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|11
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd.
