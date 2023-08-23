LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.381) and total hits (89) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- In 56.6% of his 106 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (41.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.7%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|55
|.234
|AVG
|.278
|.344
|OBP
|.411
|.437
|SLG
|.401
|17
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|33/26
|K/BB
|52/40
|0
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (7-8) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd.
