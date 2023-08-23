The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.381) and total hits (89) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

In 56.6% of his 106 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Wade has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (41.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.7%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 55 .234 AVG .278 .344 OBP .411 .437 SLG .401 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 22 33/26 K/BB 52/40 0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings