Joc Pederson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .239.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (12.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has an RBI in 30 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.309
|OBP
|.388
|.410
|SLG
|.440
|11
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|24
|22/14
|K/BB
|43/29
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Lorenzen (7-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd.
