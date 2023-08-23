The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .239.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (12.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has an RBI in 30 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .239 AVG .239 .309 OBP .388 .410 SLG .440 11 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 24 22/14 K/BB 43/29 0 SB 0

