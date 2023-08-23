The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks while batting .246.

Davis has gotten a hit in 64 of 115 games this year (55.7%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (24.3%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Davis has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (40 of 115), with two or more runs six times (5.2%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .233 AVG .259 .315 OBP .333 .368 SLG .447 14 XBH 18 6 HR 9 22 RBI 35 59/21 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings