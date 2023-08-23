J.D. Davis vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks while batting .246.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 64 of 115 games this year (55.7%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (24.3%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (13.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Davis has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (40 of 115), with two or more runs six times (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|56
|.233
|AVG
|.259
|.315
|OBP
|.333
|.368
|SLG
|.447
|14
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|35
|59/21
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.