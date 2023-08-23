Giants vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 23
The Philadelphia Phillies (69-57) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak versus the San Francisco Giants (65-61) on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper is riding a two-game homer streak.
The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (7-8) for the Phillies and Alex Cobb (6-5) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (7-8, 3.57 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.75 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb (6-5 with a 3.75 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
- Cobb has registered 10 quality starts this season.
- Cobb has put up 16 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Alex Cobb vs. Phillies
- He will face off against a Phillies team that is hitting .258 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .428 (eighth in the league) with 153 total home runs (14th in MLB action).
- Cobb has a 5.4 ERA and a 3 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen
- The Phillies will send Lorenzen (7-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.57 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 21 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 21 starts this season.
- In 21 starts, Lorenzen has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Michael Lorenzen vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 542 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 1009 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 138 home runs (20th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 8-for-20 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over four innings.
