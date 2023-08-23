The Philadelphia Phillies (69-57) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak versus the San Francisco Giants (65-61) on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (7-8) for the Phillies and Alex Cobb (6-5) for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - PHI (7-8, 3.57 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-5 with a 3.75 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 24th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.

Cobb has registered 10 quality starts this season.

Cobb has put up 16 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Alex Cobb vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies team that is hitting .258 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .428 (eighth in the league) with 153 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Cobb has a 5.4 ERA and a 3 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Phillies will send Lorenzen (7-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.57 and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 21 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 21 starts this season.

In 21 starts, Lorenzen has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 542 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 1009 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 138 home runs (20th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 8-for-20 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over four innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.