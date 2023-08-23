Player props are available for Bryson Stott and Wilmer Flores, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Flores has put up 90 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 44 runs.

He's slashing .301/.361/.535 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Braves Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Braves Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (89 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.381/.417 so far this year.

Wade has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 16 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (7-8) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Lorenzen has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 31-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 24th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 10th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 18 3.1 8 7 6 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 9 9.0 0 0 0 5 4 at Marlins Aug. 3 8.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Royals Jul. 20 7.0 3 0 0 3 1

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Stott Stats

Stott has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBI (137 total hits). He has stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .298/.345/.443 on the season.

Stott hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 2-for-6 1 1 3 5 0 at Nationals Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 14 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 96 walks and 80 RBI (84 total hits).

He has a slash line of .184/.330/.435 on the year.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 19 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 at Nationals Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 2 3 8

