Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (69-57) will take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (65-61) at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - PHI (7-8, 3.57 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.75 ERA)

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Phillies have a 34-20 record (winning 63% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 4-4 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

