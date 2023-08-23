How to Watch the Giants vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Bryson Stott and Wilmer Flores are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, who play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Giants Player Props
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.
- Fueled by 346 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 542 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.254 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Alex Cobb (6-5) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has 10 quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- In 23 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Braves
|L 4-0
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Spencer Strider
|8/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Yonny Chirinos
|8/20/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Max Fried
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 10-4
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Taijuan Walker
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|Bryce Elder
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brett Kennedy
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.