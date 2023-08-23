Bryson Stott and Wilmer Flores are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, who play on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Fueled by 346 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 542 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.254 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Alex Cobb (6-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has 10 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

In 23 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Braves L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Spencer Strider 8/19/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Logan Webb Yonny Chirinos 8/20/2023 Braves W 4-3 Away Jakob Junis Max Fried 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves - Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves - Home - Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home - Bryce Elder 8/28/2023 Reds - Home - Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brett Kennedy

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.