Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

4:05 PM ET

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -135 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a record of 12-17, a 41.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 52 of its 125 chances.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 4-8-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 30-33 26-29 39-31 45-47 20-13

