Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (69-57) squaring off against the San Francisco Giants (65-61) at 4:05 PM ET (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (7-8) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (6-5) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (542 total, 4.3 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule