Wilmer Flores vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .304 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.
- Flores is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has driven home a run in 28 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.295
|AVG
|.313
|.327
|OBP
|.392
|.479
|SLG
|.600
|15
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|22
|24/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th.
