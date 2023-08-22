The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .304 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Flores is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Flores has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has driven home a run in 28 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .295 AVG .313 .327 OBP .392 .479 SLG .600 15 XBH 21 6 HR 11 21 RBI 22 24/8 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings