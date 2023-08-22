The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Estrada has picked up a hit in 61 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
  • In nine games this season, he has homered (10.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 34.9% of his games this year, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (45.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Giants Players vs the Phillies

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 45
.281 AVG .268
.321 OBP .329
.477 SLG .392
15 XBH 18
7 HR 3
19 RBI 19
38/6 K/BB 54/11
7 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Walker (13-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 12, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.