The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 61 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In nine games this season, he has homered (10.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.9% of his games this year, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (45.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Giants Players vs the Phillies

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .281 AVG .268 .321 OBP .329 .477 SLG .392 15 XBH 18 7 HR 3 19 RBI 19 38/6 K/BB 54/11 7 SB 11

Phillies Pitching Rankings