Thairo Estrada vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada is hitting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 61 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In nine games this season, he has homered (10.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (45.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.268
|.321
|OBP
|.329
|.477
|SLG
|.392
|15
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|19
|38/6
|K/BB
|54/11
|7
|SB
|11
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Walker (13-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 12, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 36th, 1.284 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
